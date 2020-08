Angel Ioannou, 14, is missing from her home in Nicosia since nine in the evening on Sunday, according to police.

The 14-year-old is described as 1.68 m tall, of average build, with long auburn hair with blue and green highlights.

On departure she wore a green tee, long black tracksuit, black trainers and was holding a red bag.

Anyone who can assist efforts to locate her please contact Nicosia Police at 22802222 or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.

