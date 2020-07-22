Police ask for help to find missing 14-year-old boy (photo)

Police are seeking information that could help locate LUCIAN CIRPA, 14, who has been missing from his home in Aglantzia since the morning of Monday July 20th.

The 14-year-old is described as 1.65 cm tall, slender, with short brown hair.

Police are re-publishing his details and photo, in order to gather information that can help locate him.

Anyone who knows anything that can help locate him should please contact the Nicosia Crime Investigation Department at 22-802222/31 or the Citizen Contact Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.

Source: Philenews