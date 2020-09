Christoforos Mouzourides, 12, is missing from his home in Strovolos since 12:50 in the early morning hours on Friday, according to police.

The 12-year-old is described as 1.50 m tall, of a thin build, with dark blonde hair.

On departure he wore red shorts and black trainers.

Anyone who can assist efforts to locate him please contact Nicosia Police at 22802222 or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.