Police are looking for 23-year-old SALIH MAVIDENIZ who lives in Limassol in connection with criminal activity that took place on October 6.

Specifically, he is suspected of conspiring to commit a crime, possession of burglary tools, illegal possession of property and illicit drugs.

Anyone with useful information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805020 or their nearest police station or the Citizens’ Hot Line on 1460.