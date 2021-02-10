Police arrest two persons for automobile arson

The Paphos Police arrested two persons, 36 and 25, regarding the investigation of an automobile arson.

According to the police the two persons have been arrested on the basis of court warrants and have been remanded in custody regarding a case of automobile arson that is under investigation.

Specifically, on 17 fire a fire broke out at the car parked in the yard of a house in Paphos.

Following investigations it was ascertain that it was a malevolent act.

The Kouklia Police station is investigating the case.

(philenews)