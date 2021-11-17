Police arrest two people who intended to kill Dinos Ellinas

NewsLocalPolice arrest two people who intended to kill Dinos Ellinas

Members of the Limassol CID arrested two people last night, aged 25 and 26, following information that they intended to murder Dinos Ellinas, President of the School Board, because the latter allegedly owed them money.

According to the Police on 15 November, a man tipped them that they above two people had asked him to find them guns, because as they told him, Dinos Ellinas owed them 25,000 euros.

The Police evaluated the information and proceeded with the arrest of the two persons, while a third person is being sought.

The two are expected to be lead before the Limassol District Court today.

When asked about the issue, Dinos Ellinas said he does not owe anyone any money and nor does the School Board.

