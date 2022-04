The Police have arrested a 23-year-old and a 32-year-old both from Paphos for a case of illegal possession of arms and explosive as well as for stealing from a house. The arrests took place after the Police evaluated information about turning an apartment in Paphos into a storeroom of stealing staff.

The Police conducted a search of the said apartment on 9 April and found several items believed to be the object of theft.

Members of the Paphos CID are investigating the case.