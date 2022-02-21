Police arrest two people for a case of forged travel documents

The Police yesterday arrested two people for a case of forged travel documents.

The two are a 53-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, third-country nationals who around 14.00 yesterday went to the Larnaca Airport to travel to a European country.

During passport control it was ascertained that the travel documents of the woman did not belong to her. When asked she confessed that the documents were given to her by the 53-year-old who is her uncle. The man was also interrogated and confessed that the documents belong to his daughter and that he had given them to the 20-year-old. He provided some claims that are being investigated.

Investigations continue.