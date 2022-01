Around midnight, members of the Paphos Traffic Police were carrying out checks to prevent accident at Apostolou Pavlou Avenue.

Within this framework, they stopped a car driven by a 35-year-old permanent resident of Paphos. During search a small quantity of cannabis was found on him. When tested the man was found positive for drugs.

In a second case on Sunday another man, a 20-year-old, also a permanent resident of Paphos, tested positive for drugs.

Investigations continue.