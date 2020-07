Police have arrested a 68-year-old man from Nicosia after a video on social media on Wednesday showed him physically and verbally abusing a young foreign woman.

He is set to appear before district court for a remand order later on Thursday.

The woman, aged 31, who is a home help, has filed a written complaint against him after police took the initiative to locate her and arrest the man.

Lakatamia police are carrying further investigations into the case.