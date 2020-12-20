Police arrest man driving intoxicated during curfew

On Sunday night, the Police arrested a 46-year-old who was seen driving intoxicated during curfew. In addition, the man refused to provide final test sample and as a result he will be taken to court tomorrow.

Members of the Police force stopped the car since it was moving during curfew and then the policemen realized that the driver was clearly intoxicated. The man underwent an alcohol-test and the preliminary result showed that the alcohol was above the legal limit.

The driver refused to give sample for final check and he was remanded in custody.

(philenews)