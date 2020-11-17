Police arrest another organizer of Limassol 15 November protest

According to information, members of the Police arrested another organizer of the protest that occurred in Limassol on 15 November against the stricter measures imposed by the government..

It is a 47-year-old man arrested for igniting persons to commit a crime.

It is reminded that two Greek Cypriots, aged 40 and 27 were arrested in Limassol yesterday and a 31-year-old on Sunday for the same offence. They were all accused in writing and were released.

The interrogation team continues the investigation of the case, evaluating various testimonies.

(philenews)