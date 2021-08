Police are looking for information that could help locate two minors missing from their place of residence in the district of Nicosia since 1 August, 2021.

The two minors are:

MOHAMAD KHADDOUR, 15, from Syria, thin, 1.65 to 1.70, with short brown hari. MALEK DAYOB, 16, from Syria, strong, 1.60, with brown hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 225-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.