Police anti-trafficking unit now investigates eight cases of fake adoptions

The Police anti-trafficking unit is now investigating eight cases of fake adoptions suspecting that illegal adoption rings might be behind them, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

One case has already been filed before the District Court of Nicosia while three more are almost ready to be submitted. In addition, another four have recently been forwarded to the Legal Service for instructions.

Head of the anti-trafficking unit Eleni Michael also said that a number of Cypriots but also other nationals holding European passports appear as fathers of children whose mothers are from African countries.

This follows statements and documents submitted by the Nicosia District Administration as well as the Department of Population and Immigration Registry.

At the same time, the Social Welfare Services-run has deployed 42 officers to assist asylum seekers, including screening for trafficking indicators.

And the police anti-trafficking unit has adopted a new victim identification form.

Day earlier, police said 11l migrant children who arrived in Cyprus and have gone missing between 2019 and today may never be found.

The minors were all staying at Pournara First Reception Centre in Kokkinotrimithia, off Nicosia, before going missing.