Police advice: Beware, telephone fraud.

Recently the Cybercrime Subdivision of the Police has received several complaints about telephone fraud, according to which cyber criminals claim they are officials of Microsoft company from abroad and guide the users to some actions that might lead to interception of data or bank details.

They also offer to assist in solving problems of the computer to remove supposedly viruses or even to install a special software to supposedly protect data.

The public is asked to be particularly careful, not to respond to these calls and not to disclose their personal details to anyone.