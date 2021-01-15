Police action plan to prevent people from gathering at Troodos

The Police members have drawn an action plan for the weekend aiming to prevent people from gathering in snowy landscapes of particular interest, for example the Troodos square and some other areas. Members of the force will carry out increased checks of cars going to the area in an effort to anticipate crowding.

In a statement to philenews, the Police spokesman Christos Andreou said that people from all districts of Cyprus can go to Troodos only for physical exercise and only in groups of two persons, excluding minors. People can send SMS to 8998, category 6 and the activity can last up to three hours.