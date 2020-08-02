Police: 1,201 checks on premises across Cyprus over past 24 hours

Police carried out a total of 1,201 checks on premises across Cyprus over the past 24 hours, and reported 22 owners for violations of measures in place to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic. In addition, 64 individuals were reported for the same reason.

Specifically, out of 178 checks carried out in Nicosia police reported 10 premises and 18 individuals.

In coastal Limassol, out of 386 checks three premises were reported and 19 individuals.

In coastal Larnaca, out of 98 checks two premises were reported and 20 individuals, in Paphos 41 checks with 9 reports on premises, in Famagusta 206 checks with 3 reports on premises and 7 people, and in Morphou 189 checks without any report being made.

Moreover, two passengers at Paphos airport and 14 at Larnaca airport were reported for not filling in the Cyprus Flight Pass.

Police also reported three passengers for not wearing protective face masks within the airport terminal in Larnaca.