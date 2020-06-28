News World Poles face long lines, coronavirus limits in presidential vote

Poles face long lines, coronavirus limits in presidential vote

Robert Biedron, the Left party's presidential candidate, wearing a protective face mask gestures as he casts his ballot during the presidential election at a polling station in Warsaw, Poland June 28, 2020. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

Poles stood in long lines to vote on Sunday in a closely-fought presidential election that could reshape Poland’s tense relationship with the European Union and the ruling nationalists’ socially conservative agenda.

The ballot takes place seven weeks later than originally scheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, although Poland has had relatively few cases and deaths.

Poland’s electoral commission apologised on Sunday for the restrictions at polling stations to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, which include wearing masks, maintaining social distance and asking voters to bring their own pens.

“The pandemic is independent of electoral commissions, but the introduction of sanitary rigours means the speed at which one can vote is reduced,” Sylwester Marciniak, the head of Poland’s National Electoral Commission, said.

Many Poles abroad seeking a postal ballot said they had not received their voting slips in time to vote.

“It is a shame that as a result of the pandemic…not everyone got their (election) package on time,” Poland’s Ambassador to Britain Arkady Rzegocki tweeted.

Incumbent Andrzej Duda, 48, has vowed to maintain the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party’s economic programmes, which include generous social spending and a pledge to protect family values in the predominantly Catholic country.

“We don’t see the same standard of living as in western Europe and this is what I would like to achieve,” Duda said in the southwestern town of Rybnik on Friday during one of his last campaign stops before the election.

His main challenger, centrist Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, also 48, seeks to provide a progressive alternative and to fight Poland’s isolation in the EU after five years of conflict between the government and Brussels.

As mayor, Trzaskowski has proposed sex education programmes in line with World Health Organization recommendations for schools, a move the PiS criticised as an effort to sexualise children.

CLASH OF VALUES

Since the PiS came to power in 2015, the European Commission, the EU executive, has launched an unprecedented legal action against Warsaw following criticism Poland is subverting democratic norms by politicising its courts.

If Duda fails to secure a second five-year mandate, his successor could hamper the government’s ability to deepen its justice reforms by vetoing laws or refusing to nominate judges picked by PiS allies.

This would likely fuel tensions within the PiS’ fragile parliamentary coalition and could force Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s government to rule as a minority cabinet. An early national election can’t be ruled out.

Polling stations close at 9.00 p.m. (1900 GMT), when exit polls will be published. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the votes, the two with the biggest share will compete in a second round on July 12.

(Reuters)

Pictured: Robert Biedron, the Left party’s presidential candidate, wearing a protective face mask gestures as he casts his ballot during the presidential election at a polling station in Warsaw, Poland June 28, 2020. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleShooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured
Next articleMoL launches 4th period of support scheme applications for businesses, unemployed

Top Stories

Local

MoL launches 4th period of support scheme applications for businesses, unemployed

Josephine Koumettou -
The Labour Ministry has launched the online application process for the 4th period of its support schemes addressed to businesses and the unemployed that...
Read more
World

Poles face long lines, coronavirus limits in presidential vote

Josephine Koumettou -
Poles stood in long lines to vote on Sunday in a closely-fought presidential election that could reshape Poland's tense relationship with the European Union...
Read more
World

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

Josephine Koumettou -
A shooting at a Walmart distribution centre in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said. The incident...
Read more
World

Wearing face masks, French voters return to delayed municipal elections

Josephine Koumettou -
Voters in France donned face masks to cast their ballots on Sunday in a delayed second round of country-wide municipal elections, a mid-term test...
Read more
Local

Two arrivals at Paphos airport on Sunday, none yesterday

Josephine Koumettou -
Two more flights from Thessaloniki and Israel are scheduled to arrive at Paphos airport on Sunday within the third phase of easing of Coronavirus...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

Josephine Koumettou -
A shooting at a Walmart distribution centre in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said. The incident...
Read more
World

Wearing face masks, French voters return to delayed municipal elections

Josephine Koumettou -
Voters in France donned face masks to cast their ballots on Sunday in a delayed second round of country-wide municipal elections, a mid-term test...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
Last updated: 28/06/2020 09:49 Global coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million on Sunday according to a Reuters tally, a milestone in the spread of the disease...
Read more
World

One dead, another injured in shooting at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville

Josephine Koumettou -
One person died and another was injured in a shooting late on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky's Jefferson Square Park, which has become a centre...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros