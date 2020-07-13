News World Poland's Duda seen winning presidential vote-majority results

Poland’s Duda seen winning presidential vote-majority results

Polish President and presidential candidate of the Law and Justice (PiS) party Andrzej Duda talks to the media after the announcement of the first exit poll results on the second round of the presidential election, at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Poland‘s incumbent candidate Andrzej Duda has won a presidential election, results from 99.97% of polling stations showed early on Monday, a narrow victory that would allow the ruling nationalists to deepen their conservative reforms.

Duda, an ally of the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, got 51.2% of the vote according National Electoral Commission data released on Monday. The head of the Commission told a news conference that remaining votes that were still to be calculated would not change the result significantly.

Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, the candidate of the largest opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), received 48.8% of the vote.

More later.

(Reuters)

Pictured: Polish President and presidential candidate of the Law and Justice (PiS) party Andrzej Duda talks to the media after the announcement of the first exit poll results on the second round of the presidential election, at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleStubborn fire aboard U.S. Navy warship in San Diego injures 21 people
Next articlePaphos: HORECA businesses under investigation for illegal employment

Top Stories

Local

Paphos: HORECA businesses under investigation for illegal employment

Josephine Koumettou -
Police on Sunday ramped up their campaign to clamp down on illegal employment and undeclared work in collaboration with Labour Ministry officers. In an announcement,...
Read more
World

Poland’s Duda seen winning presidential vote-majority results

Josephine Koumettou -
Poland's incumbent candidate Andrzej Duda has won a presidential election, results from 99.97% of polling stations showed early on Monday, a narrow victory that...
Read more
World

Stubborn fire aboard U.S. Navy warship in San Diego injures 21 people

Josephine Koumettou -
Flames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a U.S. warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Josephine Koumettou -
WHO team in China to begin investigation A two-member advance team of World Health Organization (WHO) experts is in China to help pinpoint the origins...
Read more
Photos

Donald Trump wore a mask

Andreas Nicolaides -
U.S. President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., July 11, 2020.
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Kolokasi (Taro Root)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 1 kg kolokasi (taro) root ½ kg pork (lean belly pork or shoulder) cut into large cubes 6 tbsp olive oil 1 head of fresh celery,...
Read more
Local Food

Moungra

Andreas Nicolaides -
Moungra is a traditional Cypriot mezze which consists in cauliflower pickled in fermented bread dough and typically served as an appetizer or meze. It...
Read more
Local Food

Cheesy Eggplant Rolls

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 4 Eggplants 2 tbsp olive oil 1 chopped onion, 2 grated carrots 1 garlic clove (sliced) ¾ of the cup finely chopped canned tomato, ½ ts sugar 1 ts oregano 2 tbsp...
Read more
Local Food

Black eyed peas with chard (Louvia me laxana)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 2 cups black eyed peas small lemon (juice) + 1 tsp lemon zest 1 bunch Cypriot chards olive oil & lemon for serving salt & pepper Method: Step 1 Put the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Stubborn fire aboard U.S. Navy warship in San Diego injures 21 people

Josephine Koumettou -
Flames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a U.S. warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Josephine Koumettou -
WHO team in China to begin investigation A two-member advance team of World Health Organization (WHO) experts is in China to help pinpoint the origins...
Read more
World

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases

Bouli Hadjioannou -
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours. The biggest...
Read more
World

Trump’s push to reopen schools part of bid to boost suburban standing

Bouli Hadjioannou -
President Donald Trump's demand for U.S. schools to fully reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic is central to an emerging re-election strategy that...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros