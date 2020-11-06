POED requests more measures to keep schools safe

The Pancyprian Greek Teachers Organization (P.O.E.D) is asking for additional measures so that the schools will remain safe for the children and the teachers.

In an announcement POED noted that despite efforts many issues related to the pandemic remain unsolved, while new issues keep emerging.

Consequently, POED pointed out the need for extra staff both for the timely replacement of teachers who are absent and so that there will be sufficient staff to implement everything provided by the health protocols.

POED also pointed out the need for additional antiseptics, protective masks and gloves, the need for single desks, as well as the need for increased COVID-19 tests for students and teachers.

(philenews/CNA)