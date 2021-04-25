PM Modi says India shaken by coronavirus ‘storm’, U.S. readies help

Oxygen-equipped ambulances are in short supply and it’s becoming difficult for families to transport patients to hospitals even if they find a bed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the “storm” of infections had shaken India.

India reported 349,000 cases on Friday – a record daily spike. But experts say the actual numbers are likely to be much higher.

The US expressed deep concern over India’s surge surge in cases.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was working closely with authorities to send more support and supplies.