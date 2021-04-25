PM Modi says India shaken by coronavirus ‘storm’, U.S. readies help

For the fourth day in a row, India has set a world record for daily coronavirus infections, with 349,691 more cases in the 24 hours to this morning, and almost three thousand deaths.
Miracles are what many families in the capital Delhi are left to rely on. Most hospitals are full and many of them are refusing new admissions owing to the uncertainty over oxygen supply.
The city has been been reporting more than 24,000 cases daily in the past few days
Oxygen-equipped ambulances are in short supply and it’s becoming difficult for families to transport patients to hospitals even if they find a bed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the “storm” of infections had shaken India.
India reported 349,000 cases on Friday – a record daily spike. But experts say the actual numbers are likely to be much higher.
The US expressed deep concern over India’s surge surge in cases.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was working closely with authorities to send more support and supplies.
The Indian government is deploying trains and the air force to transport supplies to hard-hit areas.