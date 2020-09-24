News World Greek PM: Observing covid measures vigilantly can prevent new lockdown

Greece imposes curfew to contain coronavirus spread

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis issued a renewed call to the Greek public to observe health measures against the dispersion of the novel coronavirus, in a televised message on Thursday afternoon that focused on “a new vigilance without new measures, but with serious observance of measures already in effect”.

Instead, he noted, targeted interventions at focal points would be just as effective and without the serious economic and social repercussions of another lockdown.

The question, the PM said, is “self-protection or quarantine”, and reminded the public of the effectiveness of social distancing, personal hygiene and the wearing of masks, the latter of which he called “the vaccination before the vaccine”.

These measures have proven successful through a trial-and-error process, and keeping them will minimise infection by accident or lax habits, he stressed.

By Maria Bitar
