News World PM Mitsotakis: Greece-Egypt's agreement on maritime zones a national success

PM Mitsotakis: Greece-Egypt’s agreement on maritime zones a national success

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday that the agreement between Greece and Egypt for the delimitation of their maritime zones, reached on Thursday, was a national success that ends a 15-year outstanding matter. The prime minister was speaking at a meeting in Rhodes with representatives of local administration and productive agencies.

“Diplomacy, when it functions in accordance with international law, can bring results. Ultimately, only international law can guarantee the harmonious co-existence of people and the peaceful resolution of differences that exist. I hope that all the countries in the wider region will hear this message”, Mitsotakis said.

The Greek prime minister underlined that “Thursday’s important development puts a seal of peace, stability and legality in the wider region and at the same time furthers our standing national goals because it is based, as the one we signed a few weeks ago with Italy, on the law of the sea and is signed between two legally elected governments. It recognises that islands have a continental shelf and sovereign rights to maritime zones and, of course, annuls in practice illegal agreements such as that signed by Turkey and the administration of Tripoli”, Mitsotakis said.

Referring to tourism he said that the sector and particularly its employees will be supported. “It is my personal pledge that we will not leave them, especially the seasonal employees, unprotected. In order to protect jobs as much as possible, to protect income and to take a deep breath until the next tourist season which, I hope, I am almost certain, will be a very different season from this one”, Mitsotakis said.

On the EU Recovery Fund, the prime minister said that the funds Greece will receive from EU are a sizeable sum and are the last growth opportunity for Greece.
He underlined that the Greek economy should grow within a green and technological direction.

Those at the meeting included Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis, the regional governor of the South Aegean Giorgos Hatzimarkos, Deputy Tourism Minister Manos Konsolas, the mayor of Rhodes Antonis Kabourakis and New Democracy deputies elected in the region of the Dodecanese Vasilios Ipsilantis, Mika Iatridi and Ioannis Pappas.

Source: amna.gr

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleCyprus’ President calls on Cypriots to donate food for Lebanon
Next articleTwo men wanted in relation to theft and arson cases (photo)

Top Stories

Local

Forty-year-old man wanted in relation to dog theft case (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Police are seeking information that could help locate Kufi Tulga, 41, against whom an arrest warrant is pending in connection with an investigated case...
Read more
Local

Two men wanted in relation to theft and arson cases (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Police are looking for two persons, other details unknown, in relation to car theft and arson cases under investigation, offenses committed between the dates...
Read more
World

PM Mitsotakis: Greece-Egypt’s agreement on maritime zones a national success

Maria Bitar -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday that the agreement between Greece and Egypt for the delimitation of their maritime zones, reached on Thursday,...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ President calls on Cypriots to donate food for Lebanon

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades has called on Cypriot citizens, companies and businesses to contribute by donating generously to the campaign for collecting specific kinds...
Read more
Local

Cyprus rescue teams begin operations in Beirut

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus rescue teams which are in Lebanon began their operations since 7 am on Friday, in cooperation with a team from Qatar in Beirut`s...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus rescue teams begin operations in Beirut

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus rescue teams which are in Lebanon began their operations since 7 am on Friday, in cooperation with a team from Qatar in Beirut`s...
Read more
World

Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos is in Abu Dhabi, says ABC newspaper

Annie Charalambous -
Spain's former king, Juan Carlos, has been staying at Abu Dhabi's exclusive Emirates Palace Hotel since leaving Spain aboard a private jet on Monday,...
Read more
World

UK won’t hesitate to add more countries to quarantine list

Annie Charalambous -
Britain will not hesitate to add more countries to its quarantine list, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday when asked about whether France...
Read more
World

ECB purchases push Greek 10-year bond yields to record low

Annie Charalambous -
Greek 10-year government bond yields fell to record lows on Thursday as a sharp rally spurred on by the fast-paced purchase of the country's...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros