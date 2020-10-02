News World PM Mitsotakis: Fully satisfied with results of EU summit

PM Mitsotakis: Fully satisfied with results of EU summit

“We are fully satisfied with the results of the EU summit,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a press conference in Brussels on 2 October. “It is clear, as reflected in paragraph 20, that if Turkey continues its unilateral belligerent behaviour there will be consequences,” continued Mitsotakis, adding that “in this case, the EU will use all the tools at its disposal to defend its interests. The developments will be monitored and any decisions will be taken by the end of December,” he said. Referring to Cyprus, he noted that there were clear references to issues concerning Cyprus and a clear condemnation of Turkish aggressiveness. Mitsotakis noted that it was a difficult negotiation, adding: “The final text is substantially different from the initial one. I believe we arrived at a very good text for Greece, Cyprus, for Europe and for EU-Turkish relations”. Asked to comment about the rejection of the initially proposed text that the EU Council would use as a basis for discussion on relations with Turkey, Mitsotakis said that Greece and Cyprus made the point that the issue at stake were Europe’s strategic interests in their entirety, not just those of Greece and Cyprus. The two countries “convinced our partners that the text changes were imperative, balanced and appropriate,” the Greek premier added.

(amna.gr)

By gavriella
PM Mitsotakis: Fully satisfied with results of EU summit

gavriella -
"We are fully satisfied with the results of the EU summit," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a press conference in Brussels on...
Read more
