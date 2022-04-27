Plumes of smoke billow over massive Delhi landfill fire

NewsWorldPlumes of smoke billow over massive Delhi landfill fire

Orange flames blazed at a hill-sized waste dump in New Delhi for a second day on Wednesday (April 27) sending huge plumes of smoke into the air.

The smoke was so acrid and thick a school nearby was forced to close, a teacher to Reuters’ affliate ANI.

Delhi’s environment minister, Gopal Rai, said on Twitter he had asked officials to investigate the fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in the city’s outskirts.

Fires in Delhi’s huge dump yards are not uncommon and contribute to the bad quality of the Indian capital, known to be the most polluted in the world.

(Reuters)

