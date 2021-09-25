NewsLocalPlenty of sunshine on Saturday, 31 C inland

Plenty of sunshine on Saturday, 31 C inland

Plenty of sunshine on Saturday with variable, moderate to fresh winds, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 31 C inland, 20 C in the mountains and 30 C in all coastal areas.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article109 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday
Next articleAs Swiss vote on same-sex marriage, reforms slow elsewhere in Europe

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros