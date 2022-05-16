NewsLocalPlenty of sunshine on Monday, with light to moderate winds Plenty of sunshine on Monday, with light to moderate winds 40 mins ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Plenty of sunshine on Monday, with variable light to moderate winds. Their force will be three to four Beaufort over slight sea waters. The temperature will rise to 31 C inland, 27 C in coastal areas and 22 C in the mountains. By Annie Charalambous Previous article16-year-old girl missing from place of residence (photo)Next articleUkraine could win the war, NATO chief says Top Stories World Queen Elizabeth attends star-studded horse show finale World NATO expects Turkey not to hold up Finland, Sweden membership World Ukraine could win the war, NATO chief says Local 16-year-old girl missing from place of residence (photo) Local Multi-nation “Argonaut” Exercise to begin Monday Taste Local Food Dinner with Vasilikon Wines at Dionysus Mansion on May 18 Local Food Fork Food Market in Nicosia on May 6 Agrotourism Siousioukos Workshop on April 17 Taste of Cyprus Craft Distillery Tour on April 2 RELATED ARTICLES 16-year-old girl missing from place of residence (photo) Multi-nation “Argonaut” Exercise to begin Monday Dust in Cyprus came to stay Everything changes in Cyprus today regarding Covid-19