Plenty of sunshine on Monday, with light to moderate winds

Plenty of sunshine on Monday, with variable light to moderate winds.

Their force will be three to four Beaufort over slight sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 31 C inland, 27 C in coastal areas and 22 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
