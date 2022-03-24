Planting for the Climate – 6,000 trees at Tala

Observing that climate change issues are expanding and worsening, we decided to take direct action. Hence, about a year ago we began the creation of a plant nursery in Cyprus, specifically in Xyliatos village (see pg., 5), with the aim of producing trees. Simultaneously, we want to advocate in favour of policy in regard to limiting carbon dioxide and other gas emissions, projecting tree-planting as its counterbalance.

Hence, we would be glad if you adopted a small part of the 6,000 trees we aim to plant in Tala, Paphos, on Sunday 3rd of April 2022, 11am in collaboration with Tala’s community council. The space provided to us by the Tala community expands 5 hectares, right above the sacred St Neofytos monastery, an area recently plagued by fire.

In our event, we will small cypresses, pines, carobs and other tree variants All volunteers shall receive an honorary diploma for their participation, and all children under 10 years old, an honorary medal.

Notably, more than 100,000 trees are being grown in small pots, ready to be planted on our island’s soil as part of our project. Our little trees are adopted at the price of 3 euros each in a very quick process through our website www.youreforestcyprus.org

This symbolic price is a way to make our endeavor impactful and sustainable. As part of our future plans is the creation of a tree nursery that is hospitable to schools and able to host educational events.

In our festive green event, we expect many distinguished guests, like his grace Bishop of Paphos, Georgios, Deputy Minister of Research and Innovation, Mr. Kyriacos Kokkinos, political parties, schools, organisations and bodies from all over Cyprus.

All contributions, from that of a humble citizen to those made by Ministries, Public Funds and Organisations, is very important for the sustainability of our project that brings sizable expenses. We seek and expect the support of our country’s social collective, and those we dare to dream a green, sustainable Cyprus.

On behalf of the Operations Council,

GREEN SHIELD