Plans to tackle possible summer fires under review on Monday at Presidential Palace

The Interior Minister and the Mediterranean island’s emergency services are meeting with President Anastasiades on Monday to review plans on how to tackle possible fires all through the summer season.

“We will express our readiness to tackle fires to the President…all parties will present their plans to avoid any unforeseen problems,” Minister Nicos Nouris has said.

He also clarified that one of the issues to be discussed is the issue of leasing fire-fighting aircraft which is very difficult this year due to the war in Ukraine.Because, the government’s practice over the past 20 years was the leasing of such firefighting equipment from Russia – something that is not feasible this year.

The firefighting season officially started on May 1 and it will likely last until the end of October.

On alert are all services dealing with fires, that is, the Fire Brigade, Forestry Department, Interior Ministry and the Civil Defence, he added.