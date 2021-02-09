Plans for re-opening of airports move ahead

Speaking to Phileleftheros, Transport Minister Giannis Karousos, said that even though 2021 may not have started well for the country’s airports since arrivals in January were reduced by 90.5% compared to 2020, prospects for the improvement of the situation remain encouraging.

The Minister said that the planning for the implementation, as of 1 March, of the Action Plan for the gradual resumption of flights and re-opening of airports, will not be reversed.

He reminded that according to the modified plan, there will be no quarantine for 56 countries no matter in which category they are. He added that the categorization of the countries (A, B, C) will be from now on based on the weekly report/evaluation of the European Centre for Disease Prevention (ECDC) and the Health Ministry will only evaluate countries on which there is no assessment by ECDC.

Moreover, as of 1 March, there will be another, a fourth category, on which measures of self-isolation/quarantine will be applied.

Giannis Karousos clarified that regarding the red category, passengers will be asked to have a double PCR test, one before and one after their arrival.

Finally, he revealed that soon a new company is expected to be activated for flights from Cyprus to Greece, a development that is expected to increase competition.