NewsLocalPlans for operation of helipad in northern area of mountainous Troodos

Plans for operation of helipad in northern area of mountainous Troodos

Helipad
Helipad

The government plans to operate a helipad in the northern part of mountainous Troodos region to best serve emergency search and rescue cases but also efforts to extinguish fires.

The helipad will be based in the Solea and Marathasa valley area, Philenews also reported on Tuesday.

The location is of strategic importance due to its proximity to the mountains and forests of Paphos, Troodos and Adelfoi. At the same time, it will be long away from Larnaca and Paphos airports as well as that at the British military base of Akrotiri.

The cost of the project is estimated at €1,500,000 plus VAT

and its completion should be expected one year after works begin.

At the initiative of the Commissioner for the development of mountain communities, the exact site was identified in the community of Linos and a detailed report has been submitted before the island’s Environment Department for a review.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleStrong winds on the way, to affect the whole of Cyprus
Next articleHigh concentrations of dust in the air on Tuesday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros