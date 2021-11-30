Plans for operation of helipad in northern area of mountainous Troodos

The government plans to operate a helipad in the northern part of mountainous Troodos region to best serve emergency search and rescue cases but also efforts to extinguish fires.

The helipad will be based in the Solea and Marathasa valley area, Philenews also reported on Tuesday.

The location is of strategic importance due to its proximity to the mountains and forests of Paphos, Troodos and Adelfoi. At the same time, it will be long away from Larnaca and Paphos airports as well as that at the British military base of Akrotiri.

The cost of the project is estimated at €1,500,000 plus VAT

and its completion should be expected one year after works begin.

At the initiative of the Commissioner for the development of mountain communities, the exact site was identified in the community of Linos and a detailed report has been submitted before the island’s Environment Department for a review.