Plans for new International Protection Administrative Court in Menogeia

Menogeia
The Interior Ministry is considering erecting a new International Protection Administrative Court next to Menogeia Immigration Detention Centre in Larnaca district to faster handle asylum applications.

Minister Nicos Nouris is to discuss the proposal with the Supreme Court as over 7,000 applications are now pending following their rejection by the Mediterranean island’s Asylum Service.

If the proposal for a second such court is implemented increased efficiency in the examination on the ground of Appeals will be achieved.

And costs and delays from those appealing and commuting to the existing court in the capital of Nicosia will be reduced since the new one will be next to their place of residence.

If an appeal is rejected, then the applicant will leave Menogeia and be transferred next to the pre-registration center so as to be returned to his/her country.

The International Protection Administrative Court has exclusive jurisdiction to adjudicate on first instance on any recourse made to it by an asylum seeker.

This is under section 146 of the Constitution against a decision, an act or omission relating to the provisions of the Refugee Law.

By Annie Charalambous
