Plans for imminent relaxation of Covid measures put on ice

Plans for the imminent relaxation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus have been put on ice because of the epidemic’s prevailing state of play in Cyprus, insiders told Philenews.

But measures in accordance with the risk level of the spread of the virus in each and every area of activity are now under consideration by the Health Ministry.

Ministry officials exchanged views on this with members of the Scientific Advisory Committee during a teleconference on Monday and specific proposals are expected to be submitted on Tuesday afternoon. This is when the health experts are scheduled to meet with the Minister.

An insider also said the plan includes five categories of venues/ activities based on the degree of risk for the spread of the virus and sets out measures and restrictions that will apply separately under each category for all citizens.

For example, the conditions that will apply to entering a nightclub will be different from those to be set for theaters or cinemas.

Similarly, the requirements for entering a supermarket will be different from those allowing entry to a restaurant.