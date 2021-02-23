News Local Plans for a designated taxi space at Larnaca Airport causes friction

Plans for a designated taxi space at Larnaca Airport causes friction

A government plan to set up a designated taxi space at Larnaca Airport is causing friction between the Transport Ministry and some of the estimated 205 affected taxi drivers.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that the group of disgruntled drivers have already warned they will close all roads leading to the international airport as of Friday.

They strongly object to the Ministry allowing the Licencing Authority to play a role in the way taxis operate at the airport.

Philenews also reports that those taxi drivers in favour of this new arrangement are worried over the strong opposition by colleagues who are “fanatically against it”.

And that a ‘civil war’ is brewing at the airport at the expense of tourist arrivals and the economy at large.

At the same time, head of the Licensing Authority Christos Karas told Philenews the only thing that will change as a result of the new system is the taxi ride distribution.

And this will pave the way for a fairer ride distribution since the Authority’s officer at the airport will designate one long transfer followed by a short one, he added.

Something that it was not the case up to now, with some taxi drivers complaining they were burdened with long rides all the time.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePanic prevailed in Larnaca after fire in store room with flammable materials-PHOTOS
Next articlePolice issue 102 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Top Stories

Local

UN chief says international organisation ”committed” to Cyprus and its people

Annie Charalambous -
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said the international organisation and himself personally are “committed” to Cyprus and its people. And that he has repeated...
Read more
Local

Police issue 102 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 101 individuals and one shop owner all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the...
Read more
Local

Plans for a designated taxi space at Larnaca Airport causes friction

Annie Charalambous -
A government plan to set up a designated taxi space at Larnaca Airport is causing friction between the Transport Ministry and some of the estimated...
Read more
Local

Panic prevailed in Larnaca after fire in store room with flammable materials-PHOTOS

Annie Charalambous -
Panic prevailed after an early morning fire on Tuesday in a storage room filled with flammable materials of a two-storey house in the heart...
Read more
World

EasyJet sees flight, holiday bookings soar on hope for UK travel restart

Annie Charalambous -
EasyJet said flight bookings jumped over 300% and holidays bookings surged by more than 600% week on week, after Britain laid out plans for...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

UN chief says international organisation ”committed” to Cyprus and its people

Annie Charalambous -
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said the international organisation and himself personally are “committed” to Cyprus and its people. And that he has repeated...
Read more
Local

Police issue 102 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 101 individuals and one shop owner all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the...
Read more
Local

Panic prevailed in Larnaca after fire in store room with flammable materials-PHOTOS

Annie Charalambous -
Panic prevailed after an early morning fire on Tuesday in a storage room filled with flammable materials of a two-storey house in the heart...
Read more
Local

Health experts to draft lockdown easing plan on Tuesday, Cabinet decision on Thursday

Annie Charalambous -
Health experts advising the government on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday are set to draft an action plan on the gradual loosening of lockdown...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros