Planes struggle to land at London’s Heathrow airport in high winds

Some airplanes struggled to land in high winds at London’s Heathrow airport on Friday (February 18) as Storm Eunice battered Britain.

Footage broadcast by Jet TV showed incoming passenger jets being buffeted by gusts of wind, with some bouncing upon landing and others diverting.

Storm Eunice, which began in the central Atlantic and was spun up from the Azores towards Europe by the jet stream, posed a danger to life, Britain’s Meteorological Office said.

Winds of up to 100 miles per hour were reported.

