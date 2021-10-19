Plane in Cyprus suspected of violating UN arms embargo on Libya released

UN inspectors have completed their examination of a small aircraft stored in Cyprus that was suspected of violating a UN arms embargo on Libya and it is now being released.

At the same time, Police chief Stelios Papatheodorou has asked the Legal Office for further instructions, Philenews also reported on Tuesday citing insiders.

One also said the Legal Office believes that since the UN experts, assisted by FBI ones, have not requested the plane’s further grounding at Paphos Airport then it should be free to take off.

Moreover, the single-engine propeller Thrush 550 aircraft’s 24-hour guarding at the airport ended on Monday. The clock-around watch began a month ago at the request of the United Nations.

The aircraft was suspected of being used to run guns in violation of an arms embargo that the UN Security Council imposed on the country in 2011 when a NATO-backed uprising toppled Moammar Gadhafi.

The aircraft first arrived at Cyprus’ main airport of Larnaca in July 2019, from Amman, Jordan. It flew to the island’s secondary airport in Paphos on July 31 of this year and has remained there since.

Local authorities don’t have information about whom the aircraft belongs to because it’s not registered in Cyprus.