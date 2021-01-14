News Local Plan of management COVID-10 patients

Plan of management COVID-10 patients

In a joint news conference with Olga Kalakouta, Deputy Director of Medical and Public Health Services and Dr. Konstantinos Tsioutis, head of the Advisory, Scientific Committee, Christis Loizides, Chief Executive Officer at State Health Services Organisation (OKYpY) presented the plan of managing COVID-19 patients in the hospitals of OKYpY.

Speaking about the restrictive measures, Dr. Tsioutis said that their main principle was to reduce gatherings and contacts in closed areas. He spoke about increased hospitalizations, adding that older people are more in danger and this is the reason vaccinations started from this vulnerable group.

Regarding antigen rapid tests, Dr. Tsioutis said that Cyprus has carried out more than 600,000 tests noting that proportionately this is the biggest quantity in Europe.

On his part, Christis Loizides said that currently there are approximately 200 people being treated for coronavirus in hospitals of OKYpY and a large number of them are in ICUs.

He added that more beds are being established all the time to face increased needs. He noted, however, that the capabilities of the health system are not indefinite and for this reason OKYpY is in cooperation with private hospitals.

Regarding vaccinations, until last Sunday 6,035 people had been vaccinated, placing Cyprus on the 8th position in Europe regarding this sector.

By gavriella
Previous articleReviewed state budget to be presented in Parliament on 21 January
Next articleDistant learning discriminatory for students with special needs

Top Stories

Local

Financial situation for Paralimni shop-owners very bad

gavriella -
Koula Goumenou, president of the approximately 100 shop-owners in Paralimni told Phileleftheros the story of some people who went into a house and stole...
Read more
Local

Distant learning discriminatory for students with special needs

gavriella -
The fact that children with special needs are limited to distant learning and are deprived of live education may create a discrimination against them...
Read more
Local

Plan of management COVID-10 patients

gavriella -
In a joint news conference with Olga Kalakouta, Deputy Director of Medical and Public Health Services and Dr. Konstantinos Tsioutis, head of the Advisory,...
Read more
Economy

Reviewed state budget to be presented in Parliament on 21 January

gavriella -
The House Plenum, which will discuss the reviewed state budget, has been postponed for 21 January, following a decision by the political party leaders,...
Read more
Local

Cypriot journalists across the divide seek solidarity for colleague Levent

gavriella -
The Union of Cyprus Journalists (UCJ) and the Basin Sen, the Turkish Cypriot trade union of press professionals, have sent a letter to the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Financial situation for Paralimni shop-owners very bad

gavriella -
Koula Goumenou, president of the approximately 100 shop-owners in Paralimni told Phileleftheros the story of some people who went into a house and stole...
Read more
Local

Distant learning discriminatory for students with special needs

gavriella -
The fact that children with special needs are limited to distant learning and are deprived of live education may create a discrimination against them...
Read more
Local

Cypriot journalists across the divide seek solidarity for colleague Levent

gavriella -
The Union of Cyprus Journalists (UCJ) and the Basin Sen, the Turkish Cypriot trade union of press professionals, have sent a letter to the...
Read more
Local

First snow in Cyprus this winter finally falls on Troodos mountain-PHOTOS

Annie Charalambous -
The first snow in Cyprus this winter has finally fallen on the higher mountain peaks of Troodos following a protracted ‘spring time’ in the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros