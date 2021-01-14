Plan of management COVID-10 patients

In a joint news conference with Olga Kalakouta, Deputy Director of Medical and Public Health Services and Dr. Konstantinos Tsioutis, head of the Advisory, Scientific Committee, Christis Loizides, Chief Executive Officer at State Health Services Organisation (OKYpY) presented the plan of managing COVID-19 patients in the hospitals of OKYpY.

Speaking about the restrictive measures, Dr. Tsioutis said that their main principle was to reduce gatherings and contacts in closed areas. He spoke about increased hospitalizations, adding that older people are more in danger and this is the reason vaccinations started from this vulnerable group.

Regarding antigen rapid tests, Dr. Tsioutis said that Cyprus has carried out more than 600,000 tests noting that proportionately this is the biggest quantity in Europe.

On his part, Christis Loizides said that currently there are approximately 200 people being treated for coronavirus in hospitals of OKYpY and a large number of them are in ICUs.

He added that more beds are being established all the time to face increased needs. He noted, however, that the capabilities of the health system are not indefinite and for this reason OKYpY is in cooperation with private hospitals.

Regarding vaccinations, until last Sunday 6,035 people had been vaccinated, placing Cyprus on the 8th position in Europe regarding this sector.