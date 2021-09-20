Plan for subsidized holidays most probably to continue until next Spring

The plan aiming to reinforce local tourism by subsidizing the accommodation of Cypriots in tourist establishments will most probably continue through winter until next spring.

Speaking to Phileleftheros, Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios confirmed that this is the target even though no final decisions have been made yet.

The Minister enumerated the benefits of the plan so far, including the fact that Cypriots had the chance to have holidays in the country with low prices. Also the plan has greatly helped many businesses, either hotels or restaurants.