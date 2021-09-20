InsiderEconomyPlan for subsidized holidays most probably to continue until next Spring

Plan for subsidized holidays most probably to continue until next Spring

© Matthew Shaw All rights reserved and all moral rights asserted. See licence supplied with this image for full terms & conditions. Copy available at: www.matthewshaw.co.uk/copyright.html Not for use by architects, interior designers or other hotel suppliers without permission from Matthew Shaw

The plan aiming to reinforce local tourism by subsidizing the accommodation of Cypriots in tourist establishments will most probably continue through winter until next spring.

Speaking to Phileleftheros, Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios confirmed that this is the target even though no final decisions have been made yet.

The Minister enumerated the benefits of the plan so far, including the fact that Cypriots had the chance to have holidays in the country with low prices. Also the plan has greatly helped many businesses, either hotels or restaurants.

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice hand out fines to 43 citizens and 4 establishment owners for violating COVID-19 measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros