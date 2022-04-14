Places where SafePass is still needed

In an announcement today, the Health Ministry pointed out that SafePass is not needed in the following establishments:

*supermarkets, grocery stores, butcheries, fruit markets, bakeries, take away services, kiosks, banks, public markets.

SafePass is still needed in high risk establishments:

*Visits to old peoples’ homes or public or private hospitals, with a 24 hour rapid or PCR test.

*Night clubs with a capacity of 150+ people, including hospitality and food and beverage areas for over 150 people, with a dance floor.

*Social events of 150+ people including weddings and christenings.

Unvaccinated people, those that have completed their vaccination schedule more than seven months ago and covid patients with a certificate beyond seven months will need a 48 hour rapid test or a 72 hour PCR.