Pin-Retro duet’s next cabaret show is in Limassol, on Wednesday

Pin-Retro is a vintage-style duet founded in 2014 by Costantinos Spatharis and Sylia Panayiotidou both of whom adore jazz and swing music. As well as musical theatre and the esthetics and culture of the 20’s and 60’s.

With one piano, two voices, a jolly wolly attitude and lots of love for musicals Sylia and Costantinos do their best to take their audience to a trip back in another time via two different shows.

One with 40s-60s vibes and performing songs by Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley but also from the beloved musical Grease. And the other with a Cabaret/Burlesque theme inspired by musicals such as Cabaret, Moulin Rouge, Burlesque and Chicago.

Pin-Retro next Cabaret-themed show is at Vinylio Wine Etc. in old Limassol on Wednesday, January 5, at 20:00.