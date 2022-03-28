Pilot project for use of drones in postal services (video)

A live flight of a drone as part of a pilot project for the use of drones in postal services took place today. Transport Minister Karousos said the Cypriot post offices are being upgraded and the government is modernizing them. Within this framework is the delivery of objects through drones.

He added that Cyprus, together with another six countries participates in an EU program showing what kind of service can be offered with this technology. He concluded expressing optimism due to the fact that distances in Cyprus are very short and added that instead of postmen, in the future people who can handle drones will be hired.

