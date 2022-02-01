Pillow Fighting moves out of the bedroom and into the ring

NewsWorldPillow Fighting moves out of the bedroom and into the ring

The Pillow Fighting Championship crowned it’s first ever champions Saturday (January 29) night in Florida as the children’s pastime was turned into a professional combat sport.

The pay-per-view event saw 16 men and eight women, most used to mixed martial arts and boxing but this time with a specialized pillow, advance through a bracket style competition until a champion emerged.

On the women’s side it was Brazilian Istela Nunes defeating American Kendahl Voelker and the men’s final saw American Hauley Tillman defeat countryman Marcus Brimage. Each winner earned a title belt and $5000usd.

