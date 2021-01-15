Photos Pilgrims gather for the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island

Pilgrims gather for the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island

Women worship to Hindu sun god as they take a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of “Makar Sankranti” festival at the Sagar Island, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, January 14, 2021.

Source:REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri 

Boys play at a former monument that has been damaged in Palu

Boys play at a former monument that has been damaged in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia, January 13, 2021.
Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Alamo

U.S. President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021.
Gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park tested positive for COVID-19

Gorillas sit after two of their troop tested positive for COVID-19 after falling ill, and a third gorilla appears also to be symptomatic, at...
Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 plane crash recovery off the Jakarta coast

Indonesian Navy personnel are seen on boats during recovery operations for the Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 plane, which crashed into the sea, off the...
