Piles of tyres outside the management unit

According to the findings of the report by the environment department, the fire that broke out in piles of tyres in the quarry area of Vassiliko was due to mistakes and omissions.

The report included the exact conditions of licensing of the tyre management unit Enerco which is related to Vassiliko Cement Works that has a waste management license issued on 13 July 2018 and expiring on 22 February 2023.

From a first point of view, according to the report, it seems that the unit was placing tyres outside the area in Mari but it is noted that these tyres did not catch fire.

The Vassiliko Company explained that waste management has some dangers but the target is to prevent them and to be ready to immediately deal with an unexpected event, aiming to protect the health of employees and to immediately limit the event’s expansion.