NewsLocalPiles of tyres outside the management unit

Piles of tyres outside the management unit

Tyres
Tyres

According to the findings of the report by the environment department, the fire that broke out in piles of tyres in the quarry area of Vassiliko was due to mistakes and omissions.

The report included the exact conditions of licensing of the tyre management unit Enerco which is related to Vassiliko Cement Works that has a waste management license issued on 13 July 2018 and expiring on 22 February 2023.

From a first point of view, according to the report, it seems that the unit was placing tyres outside the area in Mari but it is noted that these tyres did not catch fire.

The Vassiliko Company explained that waste management has some dangers but the target is to prevent them and to be ready to immediately deal with an unexpected event, aiming to protect the health of employees and to immediately limit the event’s expansion.

 

By gavriella
Previous articleMan driving at 127 instead of 50 klm arrested
Next articleDraghi, Macron, Scholz and Zelenskiy hold meeting in Kyiv

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros