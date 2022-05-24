Piled up violations postpone second phase of traffic camera network’s implementation

The Electromechanical Services Department has asked for the first phase of Cyprus’ traffic camera network to be extended for a few months because processing piled up violations prevents the smooth implementation of the system.

The system went live on January 1 and tens of thousands of violations have piled up since then, something that has made impossible the implementation of the second phase, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Operators seem to have difficulty confirming mailing addresses due to bad record-keeping or the time needed to calculate penalty points when more than one violation is recorded.

At the same time, the commitment by the operating company during a meeting with the Ministers of Transport and of Justice that all the out-of-court fines would be sent out by May 30 cannot be implemented, according to insiders.

Some 27,000 out-of-court fines have been sent out to drivers violating the system so far. However, the largest volume remains either unprocessed or has been processed but has yet to be taken to the post office.