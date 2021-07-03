Piece of suspended ceiling falls on lawyer’s head at Limassol Court

Luckily no one was injured when a small piece of the Limassol District Court’s suspended ceiling fell on a lawyer’s head during the hearing on a case.

The incident happened on Thursday (June 30th), with the lawyer, who got away without a scratch, simply dusting himself off from the debris and carrying on.

As a temporary solution, a stool was placed where the piece had dropped so people would stay well clear of it.

It seems that heat is a contributing factor to bringing forward increasing structural problems and other daily issues in ageing government buildings.

Also in the Limassol District Court, an air conditioning pipe remains broken on the first floor.