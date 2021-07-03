NewsLocalPiece of suspended ceiling falls on lawyer's head at Limassol Court

Piece of suspended ceiling falls on lawyer’s head at Limassol Court

 

Luckily no one was injured when a small piece of the Limassol District Court’s suspended ceiling fell on a lawyer’s head during the hearing on a case.

The incident happened on Thursday (June 30th), with the lawyer, who got away without a scratch, simply dusting himself off from the debris and carrying on. 

As a temporary solution, a stool was placed where the piece had dropped so people would stay well clear of it.

It seems that heat is a contributing factor to bringing forward increasing structural problems and other daily issues in ageing government buildings.

Also in the Limassol District Court, an air conditioning pipe remains broken on the first floor.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleThanasis Nikolaou death inquest frozen till October
Next articleFood delivery drivers to go through traffic safety training

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros