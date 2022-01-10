NewsWorld'Picturesque' northern lights colour sky green

‘Picturesque’ northern lights colour sky green

Bright and colourful northern lights appeared in the sky over Finnish Lapland on Saturday (January 8), colouring the sky green.

The northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, began dancing as early as 1900 local time and the activity intensified until the sky exploded a few hours later near the city of Rovaniemi in the Arctic Circle.

Bright aurora arches could then be seen dancing in the sky for almost an hour.

According to the local photographer who captured the scene, these were some of the biggest and most picturesque auroras of the past couple of years.

