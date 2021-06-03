Picturesque fjords and ancient chapels of Liopetri village

Liopetri is a village in southern Famagusta District. The village name implies that the area is not rocky.

Traditionally, Liopetri was always a fishermen village but in the last decades it started developing as an agricultural centre. A few years ago it had also become a point of interest for both locals and tourists with its picturesque fjords and amazing fresh fish served in the coastline restaurants.

There are also a few archaeological sites in and around the village. One of them is the mediaeval church of Panayia is of great interest and the church of Agios Andronikos is believed to have been built around the 15th century. It has an octagonal dome and some remnants of its murals can still be seen in apse.

The “river” of Liopetri is a picturesque fishing settler.

Nearby are the remains of a Venetian watch tower. The French poet Arthur Rimbeaud worked in this area in the 1880’s. The traditional craft of basket making can been watched here in Liopetri.

Liopetri River

Located just past the western edge of Ayia Napa is Potamos Liopetri, or Liopetri River. This small fishing enclave boasts some idyllic scenery and is a peaceful and relaxing area. Fishing here has pretty much gone unchanged for decades and the river is home to an eclectic mix of traditional and modern fishing vessels.

A small sand and rocky beach and 2 excellent fish restaurants make this area well worth a visit.

In springtime the surrounding countryside is abundant with wildflowers and it is easy to forget that the hustle and bustle of the centre of Ayia Napa is just a few miles away.

Virgin Mary Chapel (Panagia)

St George Chapel

Location