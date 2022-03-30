Piano Trios with Chamber Music Box at the Shoe Factory on April 13

The Pharos Arts Foundation presents the imaginative and technically impeccable ChamberMusicBox (violinist Yuri Kalnits, cellist Julia Morneweg, and pianist Ilya Kondratiev) in a unique concert with two of the most seminal and impressive works ever written not only for the medium of the piano trio, but also for the chamber music repertoire in general: Anton Arensky’s Piano Trio No.1, Op.32 and Sergei Rachmaninov’s Trio élégiaque No.2, Op.9. The concert will take place on 13 April 2022, at the Foundation’s recital venue, The Shoe Factory, in Nicosia, at 8:30pm.

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗕𝗼𝘅

Described as “an open, imaginative and technically impeccable group that it would be folly not to follow”, ChamberMusicBox was founded in 2016 when a group of leading international musicians came together from across Europe to perform a series of chamber music concerts in London. Its Artistic Directors, violinist Yuri Kalnits and cellist Julia Morneweg, had a vision to explore and perform a vast spectrum of chamber music repertoire with their like-minded and exceptionally talented friends, to promote mutual respect and empathy in the community through music-making of rare passion and generosity, and for audiences to be part of that shared experience. In the first four seasons, more than 50 artists from 20 different nations performed over 60 chamber works ranging from duos to nonets, with the impressive line-up including numerous principal players from top European orchestras, renowned soloists, and members of leading chamber music ensembles.

The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic put an abrupt end to ChamberMusicBox’s by then hugely popular London concert series. Rather than moving into the realm of online performance, they became one of the first UK arts organisations to resume live concerts as soon as lockdown restrictions were eased. Initially performing outdoors, this intrepid group of musicians sought out venues across the UK that would lend themselves to social distancing without compromising on the concert experience, and won plaudits for the huge success of their 2020 Autumn Series.

In 2021, ChamberMusicBox returned to the stage with their most ambitious project to date: having been stunned by the amount of musicians who used the enforced silence to turn their considerable talents to creating visual artworks instead, the group curated the 2021 Fermata Festival which brought together renowned musicians with an exhibition of over 100 artworks created exclusively by classical musicians during the pandemic. The festival received international acclaim, having been featured in publications such as The Strad, Pizzicato and Australia’s Limelight Magazine.

ChamberMusicBox are now looking forward to continuing a busy schedule of concerts, both in the UK and internationally, as well as investing significant amounts of time to bring the joy of world-class chamber music playing into schools and other community settings.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗦:

𝗬𝘂𝗿𝗶 𝗞𝗮𝗹𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘀 (𝘃𝗶𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻)

A recipient of two prestigious Diapason d’Or awards for his recording of Weinberg’s Violin Sonatas, Yuri Kalnits was described by reviewers as ‘an interpreter of the highest order’. He has appeared at many important venues around the world, including the Purcell Room, St. John’s Smith Square, Barbican, St. Martin-in the-Fields in London, Small Hall of Moscow Conservatoire, Lincoln Center in New York, and Suntory Hall in Tokyo, and he has participated in renowned festivals, including, Festival Musicales Internationales Guil-Durance (France), Festival Cziffra (France), Waterford International Music Festival (Ireland), Festival “Musica da camera” (Germany), Festival International Ciudad de Ubeda (Spain), Loch Shiel Spring Festival (Scotland), and International Pharos Chamber Music Festival (Cyprus). A dedicated chamber musician, Yuri was the violinist of the Erato Piano Trio for six years, and he is now the co-director of ChamberMusicBox.

𝗝𝘂𝗹𝗶𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗴 (𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼)

Born and raised in Cologne, Julia Morneweg trained at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater in Hanover and at the Royal College of Music. She enjoys a busy career as a soloist and chamber musician that regularly sees her perform at prestigious venues including the London’s Southbank Centre, St John’s Smith Square, Zurich Tonhalle, Trieste Opera House, Shanghai’s Daning Theatre, Martinu Hall Prague, St David’s Hall Cardiff, St Martin-in-the-Fields. As a chamber musician she has collaborated with numerous renowned artists and she has appeared with distinguished UK and European orchestras, including the London Mozart Players, Northern Sinfonia and the Orchestra of La Scala Milan. After 12 years as cellist of the highly acclaimed Erato Piano Trio, Julia Morneweg is now co-Artistic Director of ChamberMusicBox. She has recorded for Toccata Classics.

𝗜𝗹𝘆𝗮 𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘃 (𝗽𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗼)

Ilya Kondratiev is the prize-winner of several renowned competitions, including, International F. Chopin Piano Competition in Hannover (2011), International Franz Liszt piano competitions in Budapest and Weimar (2011), the International Piano Competitions of Tbilisi (2013), Birmingham (2015), and Ile-de-France in Paris (2016). Born in Russia, he studied in Samara and at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, and subsequently at the Royal College of Music in London. Ilya performs extensively as a soloist and chamber musician at such important venues as the Great Hall of Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory, Gasteig Munich, Weimarhalle, Palacio de Festivales de Santander, the Palace of Arts in Budapest, the Great Hall of the Tbilisi Conservatoire, the Steinway Hall in London, St-Petersburg Philharmony and Bayreuth Stadthalle. Since 2019, he is a professor at the Royal College of Music.

When Wednesday, April 13 at 8:30 pm

Where The Shoe Factory By Pharos Arts Foundation

