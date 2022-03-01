Piano Classics with Phillip Dyson on March 11

Phillip Dyson is an international pianist who began studying music early in his childhood and by age 12 had already performed at the Royal Albert Hall. Phillip often broadcasts on the BBC and Classic FM and tours constantly throughout the UK but also in Europe and in the USA.

Enjoy him at Technopolis 20, on Friday, 11th of March 2022, at 7 pm, in a piano solo recital featuring some of the most popular and best-loved piano classics. His program will include, amongst others, Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight’ Sonata, Debussy’s ‘Clair de Lune’, Scott Joplin’s ‘The Entertainer’ and ‘Maple Leaf Rag’, Chopin’s ‘Fantaisie Impromptu’, Rachmaninov’s ‘Prelude in C sharp minor’, a George Gershwin’s medley and much more.

A few words about the artist

Born in Lancashire he began musical studies at an early stage and by the age of twelve had given a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall, which was to launch a busy and most successful performing career. He studied at the Royal College of Music with distinguished pianists Colin Horsley and John Lill, and also with Dr William Lloyd Webber. At the early age of 27 he was appointed Professor of Piano at the London College of Music.

He broadcasts regularly for the BBC and Classic FM, tours constantly throughout the UK and has a great international reputation in Europe and America.

Phillip Dyson has performed with many of the UK’s finest symphony orchestras and at most of the major festivals, including Salisbury, Lichfield, Bury St. Edmunds, Ludlow, Fishguard, Newbury, Buxton, Worcester Three Choirs, Gloucester Three Choirs, Belfast and Chester. Most frequently he appears in London, including St Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square, the South Bank Centre, and St John’s, Smith Square. He tours overseas every year, particularly in the USA and Europe. Also, in Africa, where he has toured several times in Tanzania and given several recitals at the Official Residence of the British High Commissioner in Dar es Salaam.

As a Composer, Phillip recently gave the First Performance of his composition ‘Perception’ for Piano and Select Percussion at the Holborne Museum, Bath influenced by the exhibition ‘The Art of Perception’. Recently Mr. Dyson released his Totally Chopin CD, featuring many of the composer’s most popular works. His latest CD of favourite piano classics entitled Papillons has just been released.

Phillip Dyson’s current and forthcoming engagements include his showcase London Concert at St Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square, concertos with orchestra, and numerous UK Festival and Theatre appearances. Concert Tours in Spain, Ireland, and Scotland are an annual feature; and likewise, Concerts and Tours in the USA, with a return for a week of Concerts in New York City including the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the Lincoln Center. Another return to the USA is also planned as a ‘Main Headliner’ at the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival in Kansas City; Concerts in Baltimore, Washington DC and New Jersey, a further Tour of California including Concerts in San Francisco and Sacramento, summer Concerts in Seville, Spain, Malta and Cyprus. BBC broadcasts and new CD releases for Decca Classics and the Marigold label are also scheduled.

This concert was scheduled for 2020 but due to the appearance and outbreak of the coronavirus was postponed and takes place two years later.

Entrance: €10

ONLY with presales. Tickets available:

– Technopolis 20 art centre. Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 9 am – 1 pm

– Online banking (email at [email protected] for details)

Information: 70002420

SafePass is necessary.

The venue takes all the necessary precautions and follows the instructions announced by the government, in order to ensure your health and safety.

When Friday, March 11 at 7 pm

Where Technopolis 20, Nikolaou I. Nikolaidi Avenue 18, Paphos 8010

